Opnieuw problemen voor vliegverkeer in UK door drone

De politie onderzoekt op dit moment wat er aan de hand is. ''We are responding to a drone sighting at Heathrow and are working closely with the Met Police to prevent any threat to operational safety. As a precautionary measure, we have stopped departures while we investigate. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience this may cause.''

Vorige maand ontregelde een drone op de luchthaven van Gatwick al het vliegverkeer. De opzettelijke verstoring leidde voor de kerst tot grote chaos op de luchthaven. Naar schatting werden zo'n 140.000 reizigers hierdoor benadeeld.