Harry en Meghan verwachten eerste kindje

De kleine prins of prinses wordt in het voorjaar van 2019 verwacht. Dit meldt Kensington Palace maandag via Twitter.

Twitter: Kensington Palace‏Geverifieerd account @KensingtonRoyal: Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

In een bericht op Instagram laat het koninklijk paar weten dat ze dankbaar zijn voor alle steun die zij hebben ontvangen na hun huwelijk in mei en dat ze dolblij zijn dit blijde nieuws te kunnen delen met het publiek. Instagram: kensingtonroyal: Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

er gingen al eerder geruchten dat Meghan in verwachting zou zijn, maar deze werden tot vandaag niet bevestigd.